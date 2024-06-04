Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead has reacted publicly to the departure of partner Vivianne Miedema

Beth Mead has reacted to Vivianne Miedema’s departure from Arsenal Women. It’s been a few short weeks since the news broke that Vivianne Miedema would be departing our Gunners on June 30th as a free agent, after her contract was not renewed by Arsenal.

The Dutch goal-scoring sensation, who is currently leading the WSL goal-scoring charts as the all-time top goalscorer, hasn’t revealed her next destination. However, she did mention that she has received interest from several clubs, including those from England. She plans to make her decision while on holiday.

“The last few weeks have been hard for me, but beautiful at the same time because of the farewell at Arsenal,” she wrote in a column on Dutch website AD. “I feel that it’s good to go to a new and different environment.

“I played there for 7 [sic] years and the club has become part of my life. But it’s time for something new. I have a few options, in the UK and abroad. I’ll make the decision during my holiday. With my heart and by feel, like I’ve done my whole life.”

Could Arsenal;s decision to let Miedema go “come back to bite them” in Women’s Super League?

While Miedema is looking forward to her new venture, her partner, Beth Mead, who have been in a relationship together since 2022, has finally publicly spoken about her lover’s departure.

Mead has mentioned that she will miss having Miedema, a world-class player, at the club. She understands Miedema’s decision to seek a fresh start and wishes her the best, although she hopes they won’t have to battle each other on the pitch.

“I’ll get some peace and quiet now; that’ll be nice,” Mead joked. “Obviously, Viv’s a world-class player and a player I’ll very much miss playing at the club with.

“Obviously she wanted something new, she wanted a new challenge, and I wish her the best—just not when she’s playing against Arsenal.”

It’s really awesome to reflect on the amazing moments Miedema has given us Gooners over the last 7 years. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for her success. Hopefully, Viv doesn’t end up joining a WSL club after leaving Arsenal, i.e. Man City, who are reportedly the top favourites in the race to sign our Gunners 27 year old footballing legend. Barcelona may be an option on the table for Miedema too?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

