Arsenal Women's Beth Mead "I'll be ready and super fit for next season"

Arsenal’s injury struggles last season are well documented. Jonas Eidevall had a tough time, with most of his key players picking up injuries week in and week out. Of all the injuries the Arsenal women could suffer, losing four players to ACL injuries, a season-ender, was tough.

Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, and Laura Wienroither’s 2022–23 season ended after suffering ACL injuries that keep a player out of action for many months. Mead has shared details about her healing journey. She expressed gratitude to her teammate and partner, Vivianne Miedema, for being there for her. ACL injuries struck both players a month apart.

Mead was injured against Manchester United; Arsenal lost 3-2; and Miedema was injured a month later in a 1-0 loss to Lyon in the Champions League. Apparently, they’ve helped each other get through the rehabilitation phase of their injuries.

“I’ve been working hard to be ahead of what I should be, and that’s a motivation in itself,” Mead said via Arsenal . “It makes me feel good. With Viv [Miedema] going through the same injury at the same time, it’s been important that we’re there for each other. She asks questions about how I found certain parts of my recovery, so I can reassure her that it’s all normal and that she’s doing great.

“We inspire each other each day, and we motivate and egg each other on, as well as wanting to kill each other at the same time!”

The Arsenal forward also noted how inspired she and Miedema have been while recovering from the injury that they decided to take care of their teammate Weinroither, allowing her to move in with them as she starts her journey to recovery.

“We’re looking after her in the early days of her surgery,” Mead added. “After the season finishes, everyone goes home to do their own thing and have time off before the World Cup, so we’re supporting her and giving her a bit of love.

“It’s been really difficult, but we’ve shown what a special group of people we have at this club. We all care about every single person in the team, and we want them to succeed and we’ll also be there when times are tough. I think we’ve been pretty amazing at getting each other through those moments.”

Mead had hoped to be fit for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but unfortunately she won’t participate. Hopefully, both Beth & Viv will be ready to go when the WSL 2023–24 season starts, with Mead being pretty positive that she will be available for selection by the time the new season kicks off. saying:

“Striving for a goal has meant that after the summer, I’ll be ready and super fit for next season.”

As for Williamson and probably Weinroither, who suffered ACL injuries in March and April 2023, they may be out for a long time, but the hope is they’ll return soonest to impact Arsenal’s 2023–24 season positively.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

