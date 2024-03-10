Arsenal Women’s Beth mead on Emirates Stadium “we want to make it our fortress”

What a season this is turning out to be for our Arsenal Women! Week after week, Jonas Eidevall and his team have won over football fans’ hearts. They have consistently drawn large crowds wherever they play.

Just in this 2023-24 season alone, as shown below, Arsenal women have had four of their top six WSL attendances at the Emirates.

60,160 Arsenal v Man United, 17th February 2024 60,050 Arsenal v Tottenham, 3rd March 2024 59,042 Arsenal v Chelsea, December 2023 54,115 Arsenal v Liverpool, October 2023 47,367 Arsenal v Tottenham, September 2022 46,881 Arsenal v Chelsea, January 2023

It’s nice! The six most attended games in WSL history are now all Arsenal matches.

One may argue that Arsenal women were destined to play at the Emirates. Beth Mead feels the same way, as she leads the call for a game-changing transfer that will propel Arsenal Women forward. She wants Arsenal’s decision-makers to take the brave step of making the Emirates Stadium their default home ground. She claims that if given the opportunity, they could turn the ground into a fortress.

“We’re setting the bar high and we’re pushing for the game to get to the next level. Of course, we want everybody else to join us and do that. It’s only going to benefit the women’s game more and the fans have been incredible for a long time at Arsenal, but we’re seeing big turnouts at the Emirates each week,” said Mead via talkSPORT.

“As amazing as Boreham Wood has been over the years, you can’t get many fans there anymore for the fans that want to come. So, it would be great if we could make the Emirates our home permanently.

“We would love that [for the Emirates to be the Arsenal women’s permanent home], and obviously, we want to make it our fortress.”

For the crowd our Gunners women can assemble, I believe they deserve an opportunity to play their home games at the Emirates. Arsenal women are setting the bar, and it will be an honour for them to call the Emirates their home stadium. I imagine once they do, they could influence many other WSL teams to do the same, which could be the beginning of a revolution in the women’s game.

Next up for our Gunners is Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on Friday 15th March. Chelsea have managed to sell over 25,000 tickets for the fixture so far, so perhaps WSL attendance numbers will start increasing for other teams too, with the help of Arsenal at the helm?

What are your thoughts Gooners? Would you miss Boreham Wood? Or do you prefer big days out at the Emirates?

Michelle M

