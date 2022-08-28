Arsenal Womens Beth Mead & Viv Miedema called The Beckhams “of the lesbian world”

The Beckhams? “Yeah – of the lesbian world” Arsenal Women Beth Mead & Viv Miedema

In a far-reaching interview with The Times, Mead discussed her life since winning Euro 2022 with England.

The winger was a key player for the Lionesses, scoring six goals to win the Golden Boot and receive the Player of the Tournament accolade.

She has since become a household name in England, telling The Times how she was regularly recognised while on holiday with Miedema on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

When the interviewer joked about the couple reaching the same level of fame as the Beckhams, Mead quipped: “Yeah – of the lesbian world.”

Both Mead and Miedema have received a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, which they found out about while on holiday.

“I was buzzing,” Mead said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’m nominated for the Ballon d’Or.’ She [Miedema] said, ‘Yeah, it’s my fifth time. I’m really proud of you though.’ I was like, ‘Jesus.’

The 27-year-old Mead opened up about being left out of the Team GB squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“I was probably in one of my most difficult moments in football,” she said. “I took it hard for a month or so.”

The Arsenal star went on to have a brilliant season in the Women’s Super League, finishing with 11 goals and eight assists, before continuing her impressive form at Euro 2022.

“Someone made a T-shirt and sent it to the ground,” Mead said. “It’s got my boot on and ‘Beth Mead Revenge Tour’ and the dates of all the games and little flames on it from when I scored.”

Mead was also motivated on the pitch by her mother’s cancer diagnosis in August 2021.

This year’s been my toughest year off a football pitch, even though I’ve played my best football,” she said. “I’m really close with my mum, so that hit me hard.”

“I think that’s why I appreciate everything maybe a little bit more. It put it into perspective not to dwell on things, to live freely and that I should appreciate all the moments on and off the pitch.

“And, for me, that helped my football. I was free on the pitch, and it showed in my best football.

“I wanted to make my mum proud, my family proud. As dramatic as it sounds, she didn’t even know if she’d be here at this point, so to be able to share that moment and memory [of winning] with me is priceless.”

Mead will be re-joining the England squad for World Cup qualifiers on September 3rd and 6th, before starting the new WSL season with Arsenal and Miedema on September 11th.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….