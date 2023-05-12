Arsenal Women’s Blackstenius cruelly denied fastest hat-trick in WSL history.. by Michelle

In a dominating 4-0 victory over Brighton, at Broadfield Stadium on Wednesday night, Stina Blackstenius scored twice for Arsenal, allowing them to climb to the third spot in the Women’s Super League table. With this win, Arsenal leap-frogged their rivals Manchester City in the race for a Champions League spot.

European competition qualification in the Women’s Super League is limited to the top three teams, and Arsenal has now caught up with Manchester City, on 44 points each. Arsenal has a better goal difference and also have a crucial game in hand after their impressive performance against Brighton.

Blackstenius made a stunningly fast start for Arsenal, scoring two goals within the first eight minutes of the game, and amazingly just three minutes later in the 11th minute, she scored her hat-trick, but it was cruelly, and in many peoples opinion, wrongly denied her third goal. If it hadn’t been wrongly disallowed she would have had the fastest hat-trick in WSL history.

Just five minutes before the half-time break Frida Maanum headed a goal home to make it 3-0 after a great delivery in from Noelle Maritz. Victoria Pelova then scored the final goal of the game just before the half-time whistle.

In the initial stages, Blackstenius appeared calm and collected, but she seemed to lose her composure as the game progressed. After a great ball in from Katie McCabe Blackstenius crashed a simple header against the crossbar. Further chances for Blackstenius to complete her hat-trick came and went, not least when she was cruelly denied by a wrongful offside flag.

What power and prowess Blackstenius showed, in my opinion.

