Arsenal Women’s Caitlin Foord put on a masterclass on the right wing in UWCL qualifier

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad put on quite a show at Meadow Park the other night against Rangers LFC and set a real standard that they can hopefully keep for the rest of the season. 6 goals is a massive scoreline and it was a solid team performance from the entire squad, but one stood out more than any, Caitlin Foord. Walking away at full time with a brace of 4 goals was an incredible performance from the Australian and really made it clear how good she is.

Match Report: Arsenal Women 6-0 Rangers – Gunners romp to Round 1 UWCL Final

Foord normally plays her football on the left wing and played in that position for the whole of last season, making it her own and has been The Matildas go to left winger for a while now, but she did play as a right winger for Australian Women’s League side Sydney FC, and has recently shown how versatile she can be on both wings.

Playing very well in pre-season and now in the Women’s Champions League qualifiers against Rangers on that right wing, she looks like she means business this season and just can’t stop scoring. With Beth Mead being kept out of the side due to precaution of a small injury she’s picked up, Foord slipped straight into the right-wing position, while new signing Mariona Caldentey took up her preferred left-wing position.

Although it’s been a while since Foord played on the right wing, she looked comfortable and dangerous whenever she touched the ball, getting into the right positions and reading the game perfectly. It does leave me to question where she will play this season and what Eidevall has in store for her. She’s clearly making it known how vital she can be for the team and Mead will always be a vital player for Arsenal Women, so it does leave me to question who will get the starting spots this season.

I’m a little bias because I love Foord, I’ve watched her grow up through football, from Sydney FC to the Matildas to Arsenal and I know just how good she can be and I although it’s going to be a tough decision for Eidevall to make this season, it’s a good problem to have.

We have a bunch of talented women across the board, existing players, new signings and up and coming academy projects and there’s a real sense of togetherness around the club at the moment and it just feels like this could be our season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….