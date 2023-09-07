Arsenal Women’s captain & midfield maestro Kim Little bounces back after injury

Kim Little, our midfield maestro

In Arsenal Women’s 3-0 win over Linkoping on Wednesday afternoon, our captain Kim Little was everywhere. She may have missed a penalty in the 7th minute, but she sure made up for it throughout the rest of the game.

Our midfielder was mainly in the centre on the pitch controlling the game, wherever the Linkoping women were, so was Little, winning the ball back constantly. She never seemed to stop moving, making great runs while off the ball and always getting into the right positions.

Little can clearly read the game well, its like she already knows what’s going to happen next. After a big first half and the missed penalty, Little came out of the tunnel and looked raring to go. In the 50th minute, after a beautiful cross into the box from Katie Mcabe, Little dribbled her way around two defenders and made an audacious dink from an almost impossible position that landed perfectly on Caitlin Foord’s head to put the Gunners in front.

After a long journey back from a knee injury, which saw her come off the pitch in last season’s quarter final against Bayern Munich in The Champions League, and then a hamstring injury, you could tell she was happy to be back on the pitch. Injuries can be one of the hardest things to overcome in football, but it doesn’t seem to have affected Little at all.

Little was subbed off around the 70th minute mark, but I and I’m sure every Gooner fan, is just happy to see our captain get some minutes into her legs and be back on the pitch with a smile, doing what she does best.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

COYGW!

