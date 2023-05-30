Arsenal Women’s Champions League 2023-24 path will not be an easy one.. by Michelle

After a season fraught with injuries, Arsenal Women managed to secure 3rd place in the WSL, 11 points behind 1st place Chelsea, and 9 points behind 2nd place Manchester United. Despite the challenges faced by this injury-plagued Arsenal side, their efforts have secured them a place in the first qualification round (Round 1) of next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24, set to commence on 6th September 2023, shortly after the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Australia & New Zealand.

The draw date for Round 1 is 30th June 2023, when we will find out who Arsenal will face. There are a total of 59 teams that will play in Round 1, across 2 legs, on 6th-9th September, with Arsenal Women seeded highest amongst all the teams in this round as they have a long history in the Champions League and reached the semi-final stage this season, before being knocked out by Wolfsburg in the final minutes of extra-time. See the amazing highlights below, where the game looked certain to go to a penalty shootout after extra-time but also it was not to be for our Gunners..

1st & 2nd place Chelsea and Manchester United will enter the competition at Round 2. A total of 24 teams will play in Round 2, with the draw date taking place on 15th September and the 2 legs taking place through October, before the competition moves to the Group Stage. Arsenal & Chelsea both finished top of their Groups in the 2022-23 season and both were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the competition, with Chelsea being knocked out by Barcelona before Wolfsburg knocked our Gunners out of the competition and booked their place at the final, which takes place on 3rd June in Eindhoven.

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall wants “a very big transfer window for us.” – hopefully Eidevall can bolster his injury-ravaged team ahead of Round 1 of the UWCL in September..

Do you think our Gunners can go all the way in the Champions League next season? They got so close to reaching the Final this year, and that’s with a squad decimated through injury..

