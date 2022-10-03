Arsenal EWCL Group Games – Preview and dates confirmed – The first game will be tough

UEFA Women´s Champions League group stage confirmed by Arsenal by Michelle

I reported earlier today, in my article on Just Arsenal, the results of the UEFA WCL group stage draws, with Arsenal Women being drawn in Group C and they will be up against Lyon, Juventus and Zurich. In that article we look at each of the Group C teams form in the competition over the years and recent performances, with some predictions on the Group C results.

There will be 6 matches to be played in total with all of Arsenal´s home fixtures to be played at Emirates Stadium. Here are the confirmed dates for our games, and the first game is certainly going to be the toughest!

Matchday 1 – October 19

Olympique Lyonnais v Arsenal (A) – 8pm UK

Matchday 2 – October 27

Arsenal v FC Zurich (H) – 8pm UK

Matchday 3 – November 24

Juventus v Arsenal (A) – 8pm UK

Matchday 4 – December 7

Arsenal v Juventus (H) – 8pm UK

Matchday 5 – December 15

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais (H) – 8pm UK

Matchday 6 – December 21

FC Zurich v Arsenal (A) – 5.45pm UK

Lyon are the reigning champions of the competition and were seeded in pot no.1 (whilst Arsenal were seeded in pot no.2) therefore the natural assumption is that Lyon will be Arsenal´s toughest competition in the group stage, and perhaps indeed the overall competition. Lyon defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the final last season (2021/22), but Arsenal´s last meeting with the seven-time UWCL cup winners was in 2011 where Arsenal were beaten in the semi-finals. But, that was 11 years ago and Arsenal Women are on fire this season. So Arsenal mustn´t fear this giant of the Champions League, and equally we must not assume an easy run for their money with the underdogs of the group either. We´re sure all of these games will be a battle for supremacy.

Then there´s Juventus, whom Arsenal last went head to head with in a pre-season friendly in August 2018, at Meadow Park. On that occasion Arsenal annihilated Juventus 5-0, with four goals from Vivianne Miedema and a wonder strike from Kim Little. 4 years is a long time in football..

Finally, there´s FC Zurich, who Arsenal haven’t played in the champions league since 2008. Arsenal won that game 7-2 with Arsenal´s now club captain Kim Little scoring a hat-trick.

Arsenal will release ticketing details soon, look out for updates to ensure your attendance at Emirates Stadium for the UWCL group stages.

We will certainly be securing our tickets. All the games will be mid-week evenings which might make things a little more difficult to attend. We´ll all just have to take the afternoons off on match days!

Michelle Maxwell

