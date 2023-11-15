Arsenal Women’s Cloe Lacasse says “Thanks to the fans!” for her chant

Cloe Lacasse must be a happy Gunner, and she must believe Arsenal has always been the right place for her. The way Gooners have expressed their love for her, she should be determined not to let them down.

When Jonas Eidevall approved her transfer in the summer, he must have had high expectations for what she would bring to his team. Last season, the Canadian international scored 22 goals in 15 league games for Benfica.

Lacasse was a striker at Benfica, but Jonas Eidevall has decided to use her versatility at Arsenal. He’s been using her as a winger. The ex-Benfica player has not disappointed. She has two goals and an assist in five games. Gooners love her for a reason: she has not only performed well in front of goal, but she has also dazzled with her dribbles and overall performance.

Lacasse, who won the WSL Goal of the Month in October, was excellent in the comeback win over Leicester, contributing significantly to the resurgence; she scored Arsenal’s opening goal and assisted Victoria Pelova’s goal, in our Gunners 6-2 win over the Foxes on Sunday.