Arsenal Women’s Cloe Lacasse says “Thanks to the fans!” for her chant

Cloe Lacasse must be a happy Gunner, and she must believe Arsenal has always been the right place for her. The way Gooners have expressed their love for her, she should be determined not to let them down.
When Jonas Eidevall approved her transfer in the summer, he must have had high expectations for what she would bring to his team. Last season, the Canadian international scored 22 goals in 15 league games for Benfica.
Lacasse was a striker at Benfica, but Jonas Eidevall has decided to use her versatility at Arsenal. He’s been using her as a winger. The ex-Benfica player has not disappointed. She has two goals and an assist in five games. Gooners love her for a reason: she has not only performed well in front of goal, but she has also dazzled with her dribbles and overall performance.
Lacasse, who won the WSL Goal of the Month in October, was excellent in the comeback win over Leicester, contributing significantly to the resurgence; she scored Arsenal’s opening goal and assisted Victoria Pelova’s goal, in our Gunners 6-2 win over the Foxes on Sunday.
Even though Victoria Pelova was clearly the Player of the Match in that game, the Gooners at the King Power Stadium were so thrilled with Lacasse’s performance that they composed a song (as seen below) about her brilliance.
Speaking via Arsenal.com
, Lacasse had this to say about it: “I’ve heard it; let me tell you! My Twitter has been exploding about the song. It’s incredible; it’s been stuck in my head as well. So thanks to the fans!
“I’ve felt at home here since I arrived and having that chant is just incredible. I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to have that chant stuck in my head.”
Gooners never disappoint. The way they have been supporting the Gunner Women is just amazing. Long may the support continue and hopefully Eidevall and the girls can repay this support by lifting the WSL crown at the end of the season.
Is Lacasse quickly becoming one of your favourites Gooners?
COYGW!
Michelle Maxwell
