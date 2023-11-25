Arsenal Women’s “comeback queens” reputation is not good for my nerves!

This season, Arsenal Women appear to be creating a name for themselves as ‘comeback queens’, as they’ve had to come back from a goal down to win in these games below. This can’t be good for anyone’s nerves..

Arsenal 2: Aston Villa 1 WSL

Leicester 2: Arsenal 6 WSL

Southampton 1: Arsenal 2 (Continental Cup)

One could argue that our Gunners’ ability to pull off comebacks demonstrates their determination; they have the fight in them and are passionate to get results. Even so, I believe this trait isn’t sustainable. Gunner Women may assume they can always get themselves out of a jam, but they may be unable to do so one time, which may cost them points and ultimately the WSL title race..

With the quality team Jonas Eidevall has at his disposal, they must be aggressive from minute one. Arsenal Women want to win the league this season, but they can only do so if they are ruthless, finish the job early in games, and just see out games.

Fortunately, it is what Jonas Eidevall intends to accomplish, as he intimated after the Continental Cup victory over Southampton on 23rd November.

After the game, Eidevall was asked why his team struggles to break down teams in the first half, and he had this to say, speaking from the context of the Southampton versus Arsenal game.

“It’s a combination. Southampton are a good, hard-working, organized team; credit to them. I think you can see where we have been playing in the Conti Cup; we have made a lot of changes to our starting XI, and of course, we get new relationships on the pitch.

“That shouldn’t be underestimated in football. It takes a little bit of time to get that working. Another part of it is down to us needing to hit a higher standard in our performance. We are under no illusions that we need to start football matches better. That’s an aim for us.”

It’s encouraging to hear Arsenal Women want to improve their game-starting abilities. If they can do that, I’m confident they’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

None of this is to take away from Championship club Southampton’s great performance on the night – they certainly gave our Gunners a run for their money! But it was painful watching our Gunners display in the first half.

What do you think Gooners? What can our Gunners bring to the table against West Ham on Sunday, at Meadow Park?

Michelle Maxwell

