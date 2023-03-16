Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup Final win should inspire Champions League ambitions

Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup Final win should inspire Gunners Champions League ambitions by Michelle

Arsenal Women beat Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea 3-1 in the FA Women’s Conti Cup Final on 5th March. Leah Williamson wants the Gunners Continental League Cup win to inspire a Champions League qualification drive.

The Gunners remain three points behind Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for European football qualification next season, but the Gunners have a game in hand. Only the top 3 WSL teams qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Gunners currently sit fourth – with still another 9 matchdays in the WSL to be played.

“Winning teams are about finding a way and getting back to their best, and in the League Cup final you saw that,” Williamson told BBC Radio London.

“Hopefully that has put us in good stead for the rest of the year.”

Arsenal Women had not won any silverware for four long years but their Conti Cup victory changed that and 25-year-old centre-back Williamson, who captained the Lionesses to European Championship glory in 2022, says it has been a long wait.

“We had a bit of a rough time with injuries at the wrong time, took our foot off the gas a little bit and didn’t put ourselves in a great position in the league,” she added.

“It’s not what we are used to and not good enough. You can’t win the next trophy until you’ve won the first and four years is way too long, so it felt good.”

Arsenal & Chelsea both qualified at the top of their groups to get to the 2022-23 Champions League quarter-finals with Arsenal’s next match away to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 21st March, before playing away to struggling north London rivals Tottenham in the Women’s Super League on Saturday 25th March, kick-off 3pm UK..

