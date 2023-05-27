Arsenal Women’s Eidevall wants “a very big transfer window for us.”

Arsenal Women’s Eidevall “It has to be a very big transfer window for us.” by Michelle

Arsenal are set to play Aston Villa today and call this season a wrap. There are good and bad memories about this season, and one might imagine Jonas Eidevall, who admitted this has been his most challenging season, would just be thinking of switching off after Saturday’s game, but that won’t be the case. The Arsenal boss will be keen to sit down with the club’s decision-makers and discuss his plans for the summer.

“After Saturday is not the right time for me to switch off; we have some really important decisions to make, and we have to get those in motion, both in regards to the final pieces of recruitment but also on how we need to work going forward,” Eidevall said, as per Arseblog.

“I would prefer to work on that a little after the final game, and after that, I can switch off a bit.”

On why it is vital to maintain focus, the Swede claims he wants to avoid repeating what happened in the last few transfer windows, where he missed his top targets. Even after offering record bids, failing to sign Manchester United’s Alessia Russo in the winter transfer window still baffles him. “It has to be a very big transfer window for us. Especially given last summer and this winter transfer window, in mild words, it was not good enough for us. We didn’t get our acquired targets in the way that we wanted, so we have to get that right this summer,” he added.

Looking at the current Arsenal squad, signing a reliable striker (to add another goal source) and a reliable left-footed centre-back (to replace the departing Rafaelle) is now a top priority. What other position would you want to see bolstered? Please don’t be shy; tell us below.

COME ON YOU GOONER WOMEN!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….