Arsenal Women’s Eidevall looking to wrap Chelsea up in first half of Super Sunday clash by Michelle

Tomorrow on WSL Super Sunday, May 21st, the 2022–23 WSL title race will be decided. The WSL top 4 face each other in two games that all eyes will be on. Looking at the WSL table, by the end of Sunday, it will be clear who between Manchester United and Chelsea will walk away with the league title; whichever of the two loses will be as good as out of the race. A Chelsea draw would still keep them in the race, but Manchester United should win. While the two know their fates, Manchester City and Arsenal will be the two teams that will be the deciders.

So as Manchester City do everything to deny Manchester United a win in the Manchester derby, Arsenal will do their best to take the London bragging rights. I would put only some of my focus on the Manchester teams, because why waste my time speaking of other teams when all you want to hear is how Eidevall and his team dismantle Emma Hayes’ side?

On Friday, speaking to the media, Eidevall didn’t shy away from the fact that he is targeting a win over Chelsea, a game that he wants wrapped up in the first half like the last 2 wins against Brighton 4-0 and then Everton 4-1 (games in which Arsenal got all their goals in the first half).

About going all out in the first half, Eidevall told Arseblog,

“We have to be realistic, and we are trying to get the conditions as right as possible for Chelsea; we are constantly managing players during the games. It is just as much load management as what is tactically right, but as a team, in both second halves, we are doing things that is not necessarily the best tactical thing to do, but we do it in a protective way. That takes its toll on performances. We think that is the right thing to do to give ourselves the right conditions for the last two games. Our strong first halves allowed us to do that in a comfortable manner. That is impressive. Brighton and Everton away are not easy games, and we have made them look that way.”

What will this WSL table look like after WSL Super Sunday? What a day of women’s football this will be! What do you think is the most likely outcome Gooners?

Chelsea is a superior side well-coached; a win over them will always be remembered, considering Arsenal will be doing it with a hugely inferior squad due to injuries. It may be a win that gifts Manchester United the WSL title, but it is better that way; where will we hide if Emma Hayes’ Chelsea bag yet another WSL title?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

