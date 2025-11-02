Arsenal Women’s Euro 2025 star out for season after ACL tear on England duty

Arsenal Women’s young forward Michelle Agyemang has suffered a serious setback after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty with England’s Lionesses.

Agyemang, who has impressed on loan at Brighton, was stretchered off during the Lionesses’ 3-0 victory over Australia after coming off the bench. The 19-year-old has since confirmed she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling her out for the remainder of the season.

Agyemang confirms ACL injury

Sarina Wiegman provided a worrying update after the match, with the player later confirming the diagnosis in an emotional post on Instagram.

“[I’m] disappointed that results show a torn ACL. I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone. Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before. In all things I give thanks to the Most High God. This test will surely turn into a testimony,” she wrote.

Arsenal later confirmed that Agyemang will miss the rest of the campaign and that the club remains in close contact with Brighton as her treatment plan takes shape.

Bright future despite setback

The injury comes at a frustrating time for the talented forward, who has been enjoying her second loan spell at Brighton after showing great promise in the Women’s Super League. She has made eight appearances for the Seagulls this season, building on her strong performances during the previous campaign and her eye-catching form at the Women’s European Championship in the summer – Agyemang was crowned Young Player of the Tournament after England’s Lionesses Euro 2025 triumph.

Agyemang made her senior Arsenal debut in the 2022-23 season and remains a highly regarded part of the club’s long-term plans. Her progress will be monitored closely, and she will have the full support of both clubs during her rehabilitation.

Everyone connected with Arsenal will be wishing Michelle Agyemang a full and speedy recovery.

Arsenal Women return to action this weekend after the international break, travelling to face Leicester City on Sunday as they look to make it three wins in a row.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…