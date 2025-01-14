Arsenal Women’s FA Cup 4th round clash v Bristol City rescheduled – can Gunners go all the way?

Arsenal women’s run for the Adobe Women’s FA Cup may have just been postponed, but it remains a key fixture for our Gunner women.

In the last two seasons, our Arsenal women have lifted the Continental Cup (now the Subway Cup) but haven’t really excelled in the FA Cup. The FA Cup has eluded them since they last won it in the 2015-16 season. The closest they’ve come recently was when they lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the 2020-21 final.

Winning it this season would be special; it would not only prevent us from going ten years without winning it but also be the perfect announcement of our desire to conquer the English women’s football scene.

Speaking to the media as she anticipated her team kicking off their FA Cup campaign this weekend, Renee Slegers was asked what it would mean to win the FA Cup after nine years.

Renee responded, “So we live day to day and want to be in the moment, and perform our best every day in everything we do. But obviously, we want that to lead to trophies. That’s what the club wants, that’s what the players want, that’s what we want, so that’s the ultimate goal for us. So we try to be in a process and try to impact everything every day to be at that next level and be as good as we can for every game, so yes, definitely, that is one of the goals.”

From those claims, you can’t help but be convinced the team wants a date at Wembley in May, where they’ll be looking to lift the FA Cup.

For a team that has gone 11 games unbeaten and has qualified for the Champions League quarters with 2 games to spare, with a big squad that many have high hopes for, winning the FA Cup is not a tougher task if they mean to do so.

This season, Arsenal’s glory may be down to winning the Champions League and the cups. With a 7-point lead, it is hard to pip Chelsea to the WSL title. As good as we can be, the Blues will have to massively lose their form to lose their grip on the league title.

So, while the Arsenal versus Bristol City FA Cup fixture may have been postponed, let it not be assumed that this fixture is unimportant. Winning the FA Cup is a big goal for our girls. The fixture has been rescheduled for 29th January, as detailed below.

Our @AdobeWFACup clash against Bristol City has been rescheduled 🙌 📅 Date: January 29th

🕒 Kick-off time: 7:45pm

🎟️ All tickets remain valid Full details on the fixture can be found here👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 13, 2025

Do you think our Gunners can go all the way to Wembley for the Women’s FA Cup this season?

Michelle M

