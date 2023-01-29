In-Depth Preview – Arsenal Women’s FA Cup silverware hunt begins today, against Leeds United

Arsenal Women’s FA Cup silverware hunt begins today, against Leeds United by Michelle

Arsenal will be looking to get off to a good start today in their 2022/23 Vitality Women’s FA Cup campaign when they welcome Leeds United to Meadow Park. Kick-off 2PM UK. If you can’t make it to the game you can watch all the action live on arsenal.com.

Our Gunners are this competition’s most successful club with 14 trophy wins but they last lifted the trophy in 2016 so they must be feeling like they really need to scratch that 7 year itch in this campaign.

Today, they take on the lowest-ranked club left in this season’s competition, fourth tier side Leeds United. The magic of the FA Cup is that low division sides can often break through, as Leeds have done with their 3-1 win over third-teir side Stoke City. This is a magical event for them to take on WSL giants Arsenal with Leeds striker Amy Woodruff overjoyed to hear she was coming up against England captain Leah Williamson, and was so excited she wrote a tweet saying: ” ‘I’m gonna play against Leah Williamson, I’ve already won no matter result.” Leah subsequently promised to swap shirts with Woodruff after the match.

There is a good chance today that Eidevall will have all of his new international arrivals in the starting eleven. Sabrina D’Angelo made her Arsenal debut when she started in place of Zinsberger in their FA Conti Cup 3-0 win over Aston Villa whilst Victoria Pelova and Kathrine Kuhl both came off the bench in the 2nd half of the game. Brazilian Gio Queiroz, who has returned to Arsenal from a spell on-loan at Everton, has not yet made it on to the pitch in an Arsenal shirt so we may well see her today.

Three debuts for The Arsenal. Show some love, Gooners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I0hdSe7tSo — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 26, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Arsenal and Leeds have clashed in the FA Cup Final. See highlights below when Arsenal won the cup!

2008 is a long time ago and the changes in women’s football over that time have been monumentous. I think this should be a fun match – Leeds are looking to have fun and enjoy and I’m sure our Gunners are too. We fully expect a good few goals from our Gunners. Maanum is on fire! And maybe with Gio on the pitch we may just get a debut goal!

Enjoy Gooners! COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

