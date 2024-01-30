Arsenal Women’s February in focus: Next up the Hammers, the Citizens & the Red Devils

January roundup: Arsenal Women have hit the ground running in 2024, winning all 4 of their matches played in January. January has seen our Gunners qualify for the Quarter-finals of the FA Continental League Cup, after they finished top of their group. Arsenal have also kept themselves in the breakaway Top 3 of the WSL, level on points with Man City and only 3 points behind league leaders Chelsea (though Arsenal do need to score more goals to close the ‘goal difference’ gap)..

So let us put Arsenal Women’s February in Focus:

On Sunday 4th February Arsenal will be travelling to Chigwell Construction Stadium to take on West Ham in the WSL. The Hammers have been having a pretty awful season, currently sitting 11th in the WSL with only newly-promoted Bristol City beneath them. No game in the WSL in easy and, of course, nothing can be taken for granted, but this should be another 3 points in the bag for our Gunners.

On Sunday 11th February Arsenal welcome The Citizens to Meadow Park in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup 5th round proper. Arsenal came into the Women’s FA Cup at the Quarter-Final stage last season as, like Chelsea, our Gunners received a bye to that stage of the competition, as they were competing in the Champions League. Chelsea have a bye to the QF this year too but Arsenal do not, after being knocked out in Round 2 of the competition. Chelsea knocked Arsenal out at the QF stage of the FA Cup last season. This will not be an easy game for Arsenal as Manchester City are very much in the same mind-set as Arsenal – they want domestic trophies and they want them badly! Who do you think will qualify to the FA Cup Quarter-Finals? With a home advantage and the way our Gunners have been playing lately, I would put my money on the Arsenal.

On Saturday 17th February Arsenal welcome the Red Devils to Emirates Stadium in the WSL. Manchester United finished 2nd in the league, above Arsenal, last season. However they are all but out of reach of competing for the WSL title, being 10 points behind front-runners Chelsea and 7 points behind Arsenal & Man City. The Red Devils beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates last season. Our Gunners will be doing everything they can to ensure that absolutely does not happen again! Should be a great match and could be Arsenal Women’s first WSL match sell-out at Emirates!

Arsenal Women will play away to London City Lionesses in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup Quarter-finals but the date and time have yet to be confirmed for this fixture. Arsenal have a great history of winning the Conti Cup and are reigning champions, having beaten Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final last season. London City will put up a fight but I can’t see our Gunners losing out at this stage..

What do you think of our upcoming February Gooners? I’m excited!!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….