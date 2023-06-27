Arsenal Women’s first signing of the summer in action – watch Amanda Ilestedt (with video) by Michelle

Arsenal confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window today, with 30 year old Swedish international centre-back Amanda Ilestedt joining the Gunners.

“I’m really excited and happy to be here,” said Amanda in her first Arsenal interview.

“My goal is to win titles and this is a great club with great players and fantastic facilities, so I believe this is the right place for me to achieve that.

“There is a real sense of momentum around this club and the support has been wonderful – I can’t wait to walk out onto the pitch in the Arsenal kit.”

Watch Amanda in action below, heading home goals and fantastic defence work..

Amanda started her senior footballing career at FC Rosengard – two of the five league titles she won were under current Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, and he is very happy with his new Centre-Back saying:

“I’m delighted that Amanda has joined us here at Arsenal. She brings extensive international experience and I believe she has a great mix of presence and technical ability, making her an ideal fit for our squad. I enjoyed working with Amanda during our time in Sweden and am looking forward to coaching her here at Arsenal too.”

Welcome to The Arsenal Amanda!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

