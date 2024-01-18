Arsenal Women’s first WSL match of 2024 and fans can’t watch it in the UK!

This weekend Arsenal Women resume their 2023–24 Women’s Super League campaign, following the well-deserved winter break. Arsenal welcome Everton to Meadow Park on Saturday, kick-off 2pm UK, but fans will not be able to watch the action live, unless they’re at the game of course.

Arsenal Women take on Everton this weekend but unfortunately, that game won’t be broadcast live in the UK due to “an oversight by all parties” as per Emma Sanders (BBCSport).

A scheduling error has meant Arsenal’s WSL home game against Everton on Saturday at 14:00 GMT will not be streamed live in the UK. Details and explanation below. An oversight by all parties essentially ✍🏻👇🏻https://t.co/jWdOhT8i7v — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 17, 2024

The BarclaysWSL X page wrote:

Due to UEFA’s Article 48, Arsenal’s home game against Everton will not be live on FA Player this week. The game will instead be available to watch on FA Player shortly after the conclusion of the match. — Barclays Women’s Super League (@BarclaysWSL) January 17, 2024

How can something like this – a big WSL game between the 3rd and 7th placed teams – not be shown live anywhere in the UK simply “due to an oversight”??

Is this a simple mistake anybody could make? Or negligence?