Arsenal Women’s first WSL match of 2024 and fans can’t watch it in the UK!

This weekend Arsenal Women resume their 2023–24 Women’s Super League campaign, following the well-deserved winter break. Arsenal welcome Everton to Meadow Park on Saturday, kick-off 2pm UK, but fans will not be able to watch the action live, unless they’re at the game of course.

Arsenal Women take on Everton this weekend but unfortunately, that game won’t be broadcast live in the UK due to “an oversight by all parties” as per Emma Sanders (BBCSport).
The BarclaysWSL X page wrote:
How can something like this – a big WSL game between the 3rd and 7th placed teams – not be shown live anywhere in the UK simply “due to an oversight”??
Is this a simple mistake anybody could make? Or negligence?
How upset are you Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

  1. In reality what can football fans do? I am prepared to bet that if this had happened to Chelsea they would have found a way.
    As ever the WSL is managed by non football people who care less about the participants and the fans.

    Reply

