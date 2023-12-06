Arsenal Women’s Frida Maanum is a firm fan favourite – picking up major supporter award

The FSA (Football Supporters Association) have awarded Arsenal Women’s Frida Maanum the FSA Women’s Player of the Year 2023 award, at an awards ceremony held in London last night.

Arsenal’s Norwegian midfielder scored nine goals and recorded four assists last season – her second season in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

24 year old Maanum was voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month twice last season and was included in the PFA’s Team of the Year. This season, she is currently enjoying some excellent form, scoring three goals in her last three games. Maanum really shone during Arsenal Women’s 5-1 win over Lyon, in the group stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and was name Player of the Match on that occasion. Maanum’s phenomenal strike against Bayern Munich sent Arsenal Women through to the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final for the first time in ten years.

The fan-voted award was unveiled at the FSA Awards on Monday evening and was awarded to Frida. Maanum was up against some big names like Chelsea’s Lauren James, Manchester United’s GK Mary Earps and Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly – all three also playing for the England Women national team – the Lionesses.

Frida made her debut for Norway at just 17 years of age and has since picked up more than 50 caps with her national team. She joined Arsenal Women in July 2021 and signed a contract extension in May this year, ensuring that she remains with our Gunners this season.

Congratulations Frida!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….