Arsenal Women’s Frida Maanum v Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway – battle of the midfielders!

Arsenal Women's Maanum v Bayern Munich's Stanway – battle of the midfielders!

Arsenal head to Munich after the weekend to take on Bayern Munich in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final. We don’t have long to wait for the battle of these two giants of Europe. Arsenal will face Bayern over 2 legs, with the 1st leg being played at Allianz Stadium in Munich on Tuesday 21st March, kick-off 17:45 UK time, 18:45 local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

23 year old Norwegian international Frida Maanum joined Arsenal in July 2021 from Swedish side Linköping, Frida made her debut for Norway at just 17 years of age and has since picked up more than 50 caps. Maanum is able to push forward and progress play with her tidy footwork and positive attacking runs.

24 year old English international Georgia Stanway joined Bayern Munich in May 2022 from Manchester City (she was City’s record goalscorer). Georgia represented England at various youth levels and is widely considered one of the best attacking midfield players of her generation, playing a key part in the Lionesses Euro 2022 win last summer.

Let’s take a look at both player stats – Maanum v Stanway Stats in UWCL group stage 2022-23:

Goals scored: Maanum 4 / Stanway 3

Assists: Maanum 3 / Stanway 3

Passing accuracy: Maanum 83.17% / Stanway 83.5%

In the DAZN video below you can watch both midfielders in action through the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages 2022-23:

Only 4 days to wait for Bayern Munich v Arsenal at Allianz Stadium when we will see both players, and many other greats, in action in the Champions League quarter-finals..

COYGW!!!

Michelle Maxwell

