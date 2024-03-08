Arsenal Women’s Frida Maanum “We’re in a good place right now” as Gunners fight for silverware

Our Arsenal Women put on a fine display of football mid-week, as we walked away 4-0 winners over Aston Villa Women, in the semi-final of the Continental Cup. Winning the competition last season has clearly given our Gunners the motivation to go all the way again, and has got our women looking and feeling confident at the prospect.

It will be no easy feat though as we’re set to face Chelsea Women in the final, and they won’t make it easy for us. Arsenal are going up against Chelsea again in the Women’s Super League this season too, and we all know The Blues have been the most dominant team over the past few years – they haven’t made it easy for us, and I can’t imagine they make it easy in the cup final either.

Frida Maanum had an incredible game and impact against Aston Villa, scoring a screamer in the first half of the game, and also picking up an assist for the first goal from Stina Blackstenius. Maanum spoke after the semi-final demolition via Arsenal.com saying:

“It was a great first half,” said Maanum, after the full-time whistle. “We scored a lot of goals and for Stina to get the hat trick as well, it’s nice. And obviously, it was a different second half, but I think we should take a lot from the first half.”

And Maanum was very happy to have got on the scoresheet too, saying“It felt nice. It was a great ball from Beth and then it was just about trying to get it in the far corner. And I did that!”

Also saying that her relationship and partnership with the likes of Mead and Blackstenius were an important part of their win over Villa saying this “We played a lot together last season as well, so we just tried to build from that. I think it worked well today.”

“It was great to win it last season. It was a great occasion and we’ll see who we play tomorrow, but we just want to win that cup again. We won the last game against Chelsea and we just want to keep going from there. I think we’re in a good place right now.”

And now we know that we’re playing Chelsea we can now begin to focus on the next step, and how to prepare for what is set to be one of the biggest games of our season. We’ve beat them this season, and I know we can beat them again. To walk away with a trophy this season will do great things for this developing team, and could give us the confidence we need to push forward in the league too.

We’re set for a few very important games, and hopefully Jonas Eidevall can rally his team together, to get another trophy and end the Conti Cup campaign like we did last season, and perhaps even win the whole thing.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

