Arsenal Women’s Frida Maanum’s “body feels good” and the situation is “under control.”

From a 116th-minute goal by Stina Blackstenius, Arsenal Women secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea to win the Women’s Continental Cup 2024. However, just before the game entered extra time due to a 0-0 stalemate, midfelder Frida Maanum unexpectedly collapsed on the pitch, off the ball. It turns out there was nothing wrong with her heart; she just collapsed. Fortunately, she didn’t require any special treatment, but had numerous tests and was observed to understand why that happened.

The chronicle of Frida Maanum’s collapse and Arsenal’s Conti Cup victory

Just three weeks after the incident, Maanum was back in action (playing 25 minutes) when Arsenal defeated Leicester 3-0. She played in the remaining four Arsenal fixtures after the win over the Foxes. About two months after her unfortunate experience, the Norwegian has shared details about that incident and her comeback.

She admits that her “body feels good” and the situation is “under control.” She mentions that the experience was challenging and has had a lasting effect on her.

“I have realised that there are other things in life that are a little more important than running after a football,” she told NTB, a Norwegian news agency.

Obviously, the incident didn’t really affect her because she’s already back on the pitch, displaying flashes of her amazing skills (although she hasn’t played a full 90 minutes yet). However, she does admit that her perspective has shifted.

“You get a different perspective on life,” she said. “It’s not an ankle you hurt; it’s the heart.”

Last Friday, her Norway team shared the spoils with Italy in a 0-0 draw Euro qualifier clash. Our Gunner was on the bench for that match and didn’t get a chance to play. Hopefully, she’ll get some playing time on Tuesday when Norway again faces Italy.

What are you thoughts on Maanum Gooners?

Michelle M

