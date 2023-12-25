Arsenal Women’s future is in good hands with young talent learning from the very best

Arsenal Women’s future is bright, according to their former striker Kelly Smith. Smith rejoined Arsenal’s coaching staff under Jonas Eidevall. She’s been with the Gunner Women for a while now, having worked with them on an interim basis last season before the club opted to add her to their technical bench.

Kelly must have a clear understanding of where the Gunner women are and where they are going, as she has fully interacted with the squad on a daily basis. And it was in her most recent interview with Arsenal.com , when she discussed a variety of topics, that she confidently asserted Arsenal’s future is in good hands.

She believes that young talents such as Katherine Kuhl (20), Frida Maanum (24), Victoria Pelova (24), and Kyra Cooney-Cross (21) will be wonderful for Arsenal, and she hopes that they will stay for a long time and continue to improve while learning from the best already at the club.

Smith said, “The youngsters like Kathrine, Frida, Vic and Kyra are players who will hopefully be at Arsenal for a number of years and will be leading the way in making the club successful. They’re so talented already, and now they’ve got to learn the art of what it means to play for Arsenal and bring that high-level performance on a weekly basis. They’ve got great players to learn from in the squad who already do that, like Kim, like Lia Walti, like Leah Williamson.”

Notably, the trio are all midfielders, and the midfield is the heart of any squad; it is the engine room. That said, I completely agree with Kelly that Arsenal Women’s future is bright if they can keep these young midfielders at the club. Notably, Cooney-Cross and Pelova are already a very popular midfield duo.

What are your thoughts? Is Arsenal Women’s future in good hands with these youngsters?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

