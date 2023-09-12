Arsenal Women’s future stars progressing well out on loan

Arsenal women had a frustrating weekend, missing out on the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Champions League after being knocked out by Paris FC. Even so, there’s something to smile about, as there is some positive news from Gunner women out on loan.

Araya Dennis has continued her brilliant performance while out on loan at Crystal Palace. In her debut the other week, she scored a goal. This weekend, as Palace thrashed Durham 9-1, she produced two assists (for Elise Hughes and Molly-Mae Sharpe goals). That dominant win sees Denis and her Palace teammates lead the WSL Championship with 7 points (same as Sunderland but lead due to goal difference), 3 games into the new season.

Freya Godfrey, Katie Reid, and Laila Harbert are also continuing their development at Championship side Watford. They all, but Freya, who was subbed off at halftime, clocked 90 minutes when Watford beat Charlton Athletic 3-2.

Ruby Doe, who’s on loan at Ipswich Town on September 6, saw her team lose 3-2 to Hashtag United, but had a hand in one of their two goals; she assisted Natasha Thomas’ goal. Thereafter, she played on Sunday in Ipswich’s 1-0 win over MK Dons.

Those are some Arsenal women doing great while out on loan. Jonas Eidevall must be looking at them and seeing future stars who, in the years to come, could take Arsenal’s women to the next level.

Michelle Maxwell

