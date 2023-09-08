Arsenal Women’s Gio loan deal to Atletico Madrid falls through by Michelle

There has been much talk about Arsenal Women’s young Brazilian forward moving out on loan this season but, according to the tweet below, that loan deal will not be with Atletico Madrid.

Despite a loan deal being agreed by the clubs, Atletico did not receive player approval from Gio.

According to elpartidodemanu, Gio's loan move to Atlético Madrid has fallen through. Despite an agreement between Arsenal and the Spanish club, Atletico did not receive approval from the player's side, as reported.#ArsenalWFC #FAWSL #AtléticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/WF5thgP0cV — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) September 6, 2023

Gio signed for Arsenal Women in September 2022. 20 year old Gio then went out on loan to WSL club Everton, scoring her first WSL goal in December 2022, against Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal Women then recalled Gio from Everton in January 2023, as the squad was decimated by injuries, which included top goalscorers Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema suffering ACL injuries before the winter break. Though Gio made a few appearances for our Gunners, she failed to score.

Jonas Eidevall has had a very strong summer transfer window and, with the transfer window closing on 14th September, he’s been clear that he’s not done yet. Having brought in big name striker / forwards, including Alessia Russo & Cloe Lacasse, and with the imminent return of Beth Mead, and possibly Vivianne Miedema before the winter break, Eidevall must believe his squad is now robust enough on the attacking front.

Eidevall is still looking for a right-back and potentially another midfielder in this transfer window, and the rumour mill would suggest that Mary Earps is still very much on his radar, despite Manchester United not accepting an offer from the Gunners for the World Class goalie.

So where is Gio going to go, if she says no?! What other options are there for young Gio? Any ideas?

