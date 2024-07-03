Arsenal Women’s Gio set to sign for Atletico Madrid after magnificent season at Madrid CFF

As much as we’re excited about new arrivals in Arsenal Women’s squad, with Mariona Caldentey’s signing confirmed (with deals for Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and an outside chance of Barcelona’s Lioness Keira Walsh on the way), there will also be some departures. The club could soon confirm one major departure.

Unfortunately, Gio Queiroz’s time at Arsenal Women is up. According to reports, the Brazilian winger will join Atletico de Madrid in Liga F next season. According to reports, the Spanish club paid Arsenal’s release clause for the forward.

💥 Exclusiva 💥 🇧🇷 Gio Queiroz y Luany jugarán en el Atlético de Madrid la próxima temporada. ➡️ Se han pagado las respectivas cláusulas de rescisión al Arsenal y al OL Reing para ficharlas vía traspaso . 🏧 El Atlético de Madrid se ha rascado el bolsillo y habría repetido… pic.twitter.com/yZEaUgy6sN — 11 Inicial (@11inicialffem) July 1, 2024

Gio left Barcelona to join Arsenal in the summer of 2022. The club quickly loaned her out to Everton, but a significant injury hampered her progress there. Midway through the 2022–23 season, injuries to Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema prompted Eidevall to recall her from loan to bolster his attacking options (though she ended up just being a peripheral figure in the team).

Last summer, there was a plan to send her out on loan for further development, but no deal materialized. She stayed for the first half of the 2023–24 season, which was obviously a negative outcome. The Gunners were unable to register Gio as part of their 25-player squad.

In the winter transfer window, Gio joined Madrid CFF for the second half of the season and had a great spell, scoring nine goals in 16 games to finish as the club’s top scorer, despite only playing for half of the season. As excellent as she was this calendar year, however, reports suggest that she will leave for Atletico Madrid, a club she had played for in the academy during her development years between 2014 to 2017.

Who else do we expect leave this summer? Lina Hurtig is a potential as she has been ‘missing in action’ for some time now?

What do you think Gooners?

