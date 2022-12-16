Arsenal Women’s Zinsberger on Zurich UWCL decider “we’re going to win this game no matter what”

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign last night, at the hands of 8 time winners and reigning champions Lyon at Emirates Stadium, with a final score of Arsenal 0-1 Lyon.

Lyon went ahead on 45 minutes with some good play from Lyon that ended in a goal front scrabble with Maanum being fingered for the tap in. With 3 minutes of added time, in the first half, before the whistle blew, Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema suffered a knee or leg injury – Arsenal have not yet issued a statement reference Vivianne’s injury or prognosis.

The game thundered on in through the second half with both teams creating good chances at either end of the field but the eventual score remained at Arsenal 0-1 Lyon.

After the match, the Gunners goalkeeper Zinsberger reflected on last night’s defeat saying I think it has been a tough game, but we expected it to be. I mean, when you see that we won 5-1 out in Lyon we knew that we would definitely need to come out even stronger. But I think we had our chances and we didn’t really use it that well. But other than that, I think 1-0, it’s okay, but we have to get it done in Zurich.

On seeing teammate Miedema going off injured, Zinsberger replied: What should I really say, it’s always tough no matter which player it is. I mean, injury is not nice, especially when it’s on our own team but no matter what injury, it is always hard. It’s a really bad thing to happen, I don’t like it and I don’t like seeing Viv like that. But yeah, we are there for her.

She always has our back and everyone is there for her. I think we just have to settle in the next couple of days and see how it is and yeah, just support her the best way we can and be there for her and look forward. We know exactly how hard it is, but we have to look forward for her, as well to support her from a team perspective.

Arsenal face their final UWCL group game away against Zurich on 21st December. Arsenal have full control to finish top of Group C with a win in that game, with Zinsberger saying Definitely. And we’re going to win this game no matter what, and then we’re going be top of the table and then we can finish up the year in a good way. But yeah, if we do our job in Zurich then we are top of the table.

Now that’s a positive mental attitude Zinsberger! We ran out 3-1 winners in the 1st leg against Zurich and they have suffered defeat in all 5 of their matches played in Group C, losing to 5-0 to Juventus last night.

Truly, we have to believe that our Gunners will secure that win in an early Christmas present to all us Gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

