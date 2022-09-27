Arsenal Womens gold-winning captains Leah and Rafaelle love playing together (plus video)

Arsenal Women´s International Captains Leah & Rafaelle – a mutual appreciation society by Michelle

This summer Rafaelle captained Brazil, winning the Copa America Cup and Leah Williamson captained the Lionesses to victory at the Euros. They have a very strong mutual appreciation of each other on and off the pitch.

Rafaelle has been in the starting line-up for all 3 of Arsenal´s games this season, 2 in the Women´s Super League with decisive wins against Brighton 4-0 and Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 (the one where Rafelle scored that outstanding header, taking Arsenal to 3-0) as well as the UEFA WCL against Ajax which ended in a 2-2 draw in the first leg with everything to play for in the second leg in Amsterdam tomorrow night (September 28th). Arsenal MUST WIN this game to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Leah Williamson describing Rafaelle as a player:

Strong. Very strong. But you´re so calm. You´re skillful, so when you´re in a little circle surrounded by players in the corner of the pitch, I´m probably lazy, I probably don´t come across because I think ´she´ll get out of that´. I think when your teammates play next to you they think ´We´ve got Rafa´. You´re humble but I think you give a lot of confidence to other people.

Rafaelle describing Leah as a player:

I feel like you´re like a leader on the pitch and you never give up when you have a challenge. You´re really skillful. You´re very good at short passes but you always look to break the line with a long pass in. You can break and help the team so much when you do that long pass. You can break the lines. It´s almost like an assist for players and that´s really nice for defenders, so I´m really proud to play with you and be by your side.

Hopefully these international captains, Leah for England, and Rafaelle for Brazil, can help to take our Arsenal Women through to the UEFA Champions League Group Stages tomorrow night. Here´s to Arsenal pulling everything out of the bag against Ajax tomorrow!

What are your predictions for the game?

Michelle Maxwell

