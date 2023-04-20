Arsenal Women’s injury crisis just got a whole lot worse, with Leah Williamson injured by Michelle

Arsenal travelled to Leigh Sports Village last night, to face top-of-the-table Manchester United in a critical WSL clash. Unfortunately, on the 12 minute mark captain Leah Williamson went down injured, appearing to damage her knee. Leah immediately signalled to the bench for treatment and needed help as she limped off the pitch.

It’s certainly worrying news for both Leah Williamson and England fans to hear that she has limped out of Arsenal’s Women’s Super League loss at Manchester United, with a suspected knee injury. As the England captain, her presence and leadership would be greatly missed at the World Cup if she is unable to play. Leah is also an integral part of the Arsenal squad, already captaining the team in the absence of captain Kim Little, as she recently suffered a season-ending injury..

The fact that Leah collapsed in pain and appeared to damage her knee suggests that the injury could be serious. However, the exact nature and severity of the injury is not yet clear. Further tests and assessments will be needed to determine the extent of the damage and how long she may be out of action.

Of course, the most important thing is for Leah Williamson to receive the best possible medical care and treatment to ensure that she makes a full recovery. We will have to wait for further updates to know the full extent of her injury and what it might mean for her participation in the World Cup, and the remainder of her season with Arsenal.

With the 1st leg of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League semi-final scheduled for 23rd April, St Georges Day, Eidevall is becoming more and more limited in his squad choices. The loss of Leah Williamson to injury would be such a significant blow to club and country.

We have everything crossed that Leah’s injury is not season-ending and that maybe, just maybe, she could do a ‘Katie McCabe’ and make a miraculously quick recovery..

