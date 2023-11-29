Arsenal Women’s international stars go H2H at Wembley Stadium on Friday!

With 20 of our Arsenal Women on international duty over the coming week, who will you be tuning in to watch Gooners? The Netherlands v England on 1st December at a packed Wembley Stadium has got to be my most highly anticipated match of this international break – particularly with 2 of our biggest Arsenal Women stars, Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, returning to international duty, after a lengthy spell of rehabilitation from ACL injuries..

Viv was selected for international duty with the Netherlands in October, but Beth was not selected to join the England camp by Sarina Wiegman. Beth will be representing the Lionesses for the first time in over one year – a key member of the England Women team that won Euro 2022, being voted Player of the Tournament and winning the Golden Boot – Beth will be receiving a very big return welcome I’m sure!

Beth said she had been “smiling like a Cheshire cat” since arriving at St George’s Park, with her fellow Lionesses.

“I’ve worked hard – I’m super proud of myself and being able to get back into the fold and hopefully help the team at some point,”

Both will be competing in the UEFA Women’s Nations League 2023-24, with only two matches left to play in their Group A1, alongside their other Arsenal teammates – Victoria Pelova, Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy.

The Netherlands top Group A1 and will face England’s Lionesses on Friday 1st December at a packed Wembley Stadium, kick-off 19:45 UK. The match will be shown live on BBC1. They will then face Belgium on Tuesday 5th December, kick-off 19:45, at Koning Willem II stadium in the Netherlands.

Team GB will be at next summer’s Olympics ONLY IF England reach the Nations League final, but after previously losing away to the Netherlands and Belgium, Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses may not top Group A1 even if they win both of their final matches against the Netherlands and Scotland this week. The Lionesses will then face Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday 5th December, kick-off 19:45.

Do you have tickets for Wembley on Friday Gooners? Oh, to welcome Meado back to the international stage..

Michelle Maxwell

