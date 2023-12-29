Arsenal Women’s Ireland captain awarded Global Gael Athlete of the Year 2023

Katie McCabe has won yet another Athlete of the Year award for 2023.

The Gunner enjoyed a fantastic year with Arsenal. She picked the WSL goal of the year and the Arsenal player of the year, and she has continued to cement her spot in Jonas Eidevall’s team with her outstanding performances. With Ireland, she’s also been great; she helped them qualify for the World Cup, where she scored a stunner direct from a corner against Canada, and where she saw them go riot in the UEFA Nation’s League B, which saw them promoted to League A.

You’ll probably concur that the Arsenal women’s Ballon d’Or nominee (she finished 22nd) owned 2024.

Global Gael podcast host Philip O’Connor stated this about McCabe’s win: “In the sports category, it was always going to be one of two Katies, Katie McCabe or Katie Taylor*—both made history this year.

“But the way McCabe and her ‘Girls in Green’ represented Ireland at the World Cup and their Nations League success in the autumn just shaded it for her with the jury.”

*Katie Taylor is an Irish professional boxer and former footballer. She is the undisputed and lineal world lightweight champion since 2019, and the undisputed and lineal world super lightweight champion since 2023.

Us Gooners should be so proud of our Katie – “There’s only one Katie McCabe!”

Michelle Maxwell

