Arsenal Women’s Ireland captain Katie McCabe can do no wrong!

Katie McCabe receives women’s POTM!

Arsenal Women’s fan favourite Katie McCabe received an outstanding number of votes to win Arsenal Women’s October Player Of The Month. Coming away with 70% of the votes, McCabe easily took the award and rightly so after such a great start to her season for both club and her country Ireland.

This year Katie McCabe has been incredible when on the pitch for both Arsenal and Ireland, sometimes it looks like she just scores for fun and apparently only scores bangers. Starting her season off at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand where she was pretty much Ireland’s best player in the group round of the tournament and was a true leader through the tournament. Ireland sadly didn’t make it out of the group stages and didn’t manage to win a game, but McCabe herself made history when she scored the first ever women’s Irish goal at a world cup tournament, against Canada.

McCabe came back from the World Cup in fine form and looked ready to go for Arsenal Women, bagging an assist in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Linkoping in the qualifying rounds of this years Women’s Champions League.

While on international break, she then went on to play for Ireland in the first Women’s Nations League tournament and got an assist in Ireland’s 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland and got a goal and an assist against Hungary in their 4-0 victory for the second round of the group stages of the tournament.

She came back to London and after going behind early to Aston Villa, McCabe managed to get Arsenal back into the game, scoring another wonderful goal and helped her squad come back from behind to win 2-1.

McCabe continued her fine form in the next Women’s Super League game against Bristol City where she managed to score two incredible goals, one after just 7 minutes in and then another to win the game for Arsenal Women and took away all three points.

On the recent international break, she was back at her very best for her country, scoring a hat trick and assisting 2 goals, all in the first half of the game, an all-out incredible performance for McCabe and single handedly carried the entire game, involved in everything and showing her teammates what a true leader looks like.

All in all, she’s had an incredible year so far and looks to have really found her feet for both club and country, becoming a vital piece of both set ups and an inspiration for people to look up to. A deserved winner for the Women’s POTM award and we hope she continues her fine form throughout the season. Go Katie!

What’s your thoughts on McCabe’s performances so far this season Gooner’s?

Daisy Mae

