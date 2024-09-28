Arsenal Women’s Ireland Captain, Katie McCabe, really is a class act

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Katie McCabe of Arsenal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Meadow Park on January 20, 2024 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Arsenal women and Manchester City squared off in a tough WSL opener. Katie McCabe’s perfomance in that game was one of the biggest positives of that 2-2 draw.

McCabe, who filled in at left back, excelled. Despite the hype surrounding players like Mariona Caldentey, Bunny Shaw, and Vivianne Miedema before the game, McCabe outperformed them all.

💬 “It’s a positive that we created a lot – we got two goals today – but then with the amount of chances, we needed more goals.” 🎙️ Frida’s take on today’s result — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 22, 2024

Statistics don’t lie. The Ireland Girls in Green skipper was in a class of her own on Sunday afternoon:

● 24/33 Passes completed (73%)

● 3 chances created

● 1 big chance created

● 1/1 Successful dribbles (100%)

● 6 passes into the final third

● 3/9 Long passes completed (33%)

● 3/4 tackles won (75%)

● 2 shots blocked

● 4 clearances

● 2 Headed clearances

● 2 interceptions

● 4 ball recoveries

● 0 fouls committed

● 2 players jumped over

● 5/5 duels won (100%)

● 𝟬 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁

In a game where Arsenal needed to start on a high note, McCabe exemplified the hunger and desire we expected Arsenal Women to enter this new season with. If she can keep up that performance, 2024–25 could be her season of all season’s!

On Thursday night, Arsenal played BK Hacken winning 4-1 (agg) and securing UEFA Champions League football for this season. Arsenal have been drawn in Group C and will face Bayern Munich, Juventus and Velarenga in the Champions League group stages.

2024/25 group stage draw

Group A: Lyon. Wolfsburg. Roma. Galatasaray.

Group B: Chelsea. Real Madrid. Twente. Celtic.

Group C: Bayern Munich. Arsenal. Juventus. Valerenga.

Group D: Barcelona. Manchester City. St. Pölten. Hammarby.

No doubt Katie, as always, will be in the starting lineup for Arsenal’s UWCL games but first our Gunners are back in WSL action this Sunday. Only 3 days after beating Hacken, our Gunners travel to King Power Stadium, in Leicester, to face Leicester City Women; and we need to win all the way to keep that WSL title in sight..

Thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

