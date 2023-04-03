Arsenal Women’s Irish international McCabe “It’s unbelievable” on beating Man City by Michelle

Katie McCabe was forced off the pitch in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich mid-week, after a collision, but returned to the pitch in spectacular form yesterday at Meadow Park, in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat of Manchester City. After starting the game at left-back she had to shift into the right-wing position after Caitlin Foord was injured. Katie scored the winning goal with a wonder strike and earned Player of the Match.

“Obviously, I’m happy the scan came back clear!” said McCabe after the game via Arsenal. “And then the fantastic medical team did a quick turnaround. I think I’ve been icing my foot for the last four days so it was worth it in the end!”

“It’s unbelievable. Not just for me personally: it’s obviously nice to score but I’m proud of how the team reacted, especially in the second half. We didn’t start the game the way we wanted to, so then to come out and show that character and the resilience throughout the whole second half to turn the game around to collect the three points was unbelievable.”

“For me, I think we take everything in stride. We’ve got an unbelievable squad to do that and we’re always focused on the next game and taking each game as it comes. I think the character was what it was about today. Going one-nil down, not playing very well but turning it around and yeah, I’m super proud of the girls and I’m happy we can take the three points.”

“Look, we’re Arsenal. We always have that belief to compete and win trophies. We won the Conti Cup final so we’ve got a taste of it now and we want more. When you represent a club like Arsenal, you’re always going to be competing for the top trophies and I think we’ve shown that in our performances recently.

“Especially making the semi-final in the Champions League and collecting another three points in a very tight title race. That’s what we’re all about and we take them in stride.”

See match highlights and Katie’s wonder strike below:

Our Gunners now move into the international break where they will be in action for their respective national teams, in the last of the friendlies before the FIFA Women’s World Cup proper in July & August this summer – being held in Australia & New Zealand.

With Arsenal’s win over Man City elevating them to 3rd place in the WSL (only 3 points behind 1st place Man United, with a game in hand) our Gunners should be exceptionally proud of their achievements so far.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

