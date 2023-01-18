Arsenal Women’s Japanese international Mana Iwabuchi makes her move – to Tottenham! by Michelle

We asked the question whether Arsenal Women’s Japanese international Mana Iwabuchi should be on the move a few weeks ago. With the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the horizon this summer players need sufficient game time at club level to ensure they can be selected for their national team’s. Iwabuchi is determined that her selection for Japan Women’s team for the 2023 World Cup is not put at risk in any way, hence we assume the reason for her move to Tottenham Hotspur Women on loan.

The other big benefit for Arsenal is that this move makes space for Eidevall to bring in another international player within the transfer window, which ends on 31st January. This is huge in terms of Arsenal’s need and desire for the addition of a prolific goalscorer.

So a win / win situation for everyone really..

We wish Iwabuchi the best of luck in her tenure at Spurs and we wish Eidevall the very best of luck in bringing in that new international super striker!

By Michelle Maxwell

