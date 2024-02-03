Arsenal Women’s Jen Beattie crosses the pond to join Bay FC in San Francisco

Arsenal Women have confirmed that defender Jen Beattie has left the Gunners, and transferred to Bay FC in the San Francisco Bay area, California. Bay FC issued a press release on 2nd February 2024, confirming that Jen has signed. See full press release. Bay FC in the San Francisco Bay area’s new women’s professional soccer franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Beattie has signed a contract through to the 2025 season, with an option for the 2026 campaign.

Having spent over 8 years, across 2 different periods, with Arsenal Women, Jen will be sorely missed. 32-year-old centre-back, Beattie, first joined our Gunners in 2009, winning one league title, two FA Cups and two League Cups. She then had spells at Montpellier, Manchester City and Melbourne City. Jen returned to Arsenal Women in 2019 and has been an integral part of the club since then.

Jen successfully beat breast cancer in 2020 and was given the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award, for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity. Jen was also awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023, for services to football and charity.

Jen herself, issued an open letter to fans on Arsenal.com:

Gooners, I want to start by saying thank you.

I don’t think there was ever going to be a right time to leave Arsenal because it was never going to be an easy decision. I’ve had so many conflicting emotions. When I think of Arsenal, I think of home, and I think of family, and that’s because of all of you.

Arsenal is the club that as an 18-year-old kid from Glasgow, gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to play with legends and to be coached by some of the most experienced in the game. And when I re-joined the club for the second time, I had that same feeling all over again when I saw the Arsenal crest at the entrance of the training ground.

It’s been an absolute privilege to represent this club. As someone who grew up watching Thierry Henry, Rachel Yankey, Dennis Bergkamp, Jayne Ludlow and Kelly Smith, I feel so lucky to be able to call myself a Gunner and to have been made so welcome from day one.

Us Gooners will miss you Jen! Wishing you the very best of luck in the States!

Was that a bit of a shock move for you Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

