Arsenal Women’s Jonas Eidevall & Frida Maanum short-listed for top WSL awards by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s head coach Jonas Eidevall has been short-listed for the Manager of the Season award in the Barclays Women’s Super League. This season’s WSL title-race is one of the most tightly contested in its history, and Eidevall’s leadership has played a pivotal role in our Gunners success. Arsenal are currently 3rd in the WSL table, with only two matches left to play.

Jonas is up against Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, Manchester United’s Marc Skinner and Aston Villa’s Carla Ward for the annual prize. You can vote for Jonas here.

Arsenal’s 23 year old midfielder Frida Maanum has been short-listed for the Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Season award after a magnificent season at Arsenal.

Frida, who is only in her second season in the WSL league, has scored nine goals and provided four assists for our Gunners. You can vote for Frida here.

Our top scorer this season, she has been named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month twice this season and came second in the club’s Goal of the Month poll in March for her beautiful strike against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final. Our midfielder was also recently nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Season.

Frida’s exceptional control in midfield has been crucial throughout the season, showcasing her talent to net brilliantly-executed goals at the most crucial moments.

For the WSL annual prize, Frida is included in the eight-player shortlist alongside Manchester United’s Ona Batlle & Leah Galton, Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly & Kirsty Hanson, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr & Guro Reiten and Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

