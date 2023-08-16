Arsenal Women’s Jonas Eidevall still bolstering his squad ahead of the new WSL season by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been what we have all been focusing on. However, let’s not forget, we are in the summer transfer window, where your favorite women’s team, Arsenal, is keen on bolstering their squad ready for an exceptional season.

Arsenal women, Manchester United women, and Brighton women are all battling for Portugal’s midfield maestro Tatiana Pinto’s signature.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after she left Levante at the end of the 2022–23 campaign. She is now looking for a new home, and Jonas Eidevall will be hoping that, just as he managed to convince Alessia Russo and Amanda Ilestedt to join on free transfers after leaving Manchester United and PSG, respectively, he will convince Pinto Arsenal is the best club for her.

The over-100-cap Portuguese international has already played in England, spending two seasons with Bristol City. She returned home after Bristol and joined Sporting Lisbon, where she spent five seasons. She moved to Levante after leaving Lisbon, where she has been for the last two seasons. Hopefully, Arsenal will be her next stop.

At Arsenal, she could inject much-needed experience and be another reliable midfield option for Eidevall.

Considering she is out of contract, she could be signed without any transfer fees. What a transfer win this window would be if she joined. Arsenal women would have made four capable reinforcements but only spent on one (Canada’s Cloe Lacasse, who signed from Benfica.

