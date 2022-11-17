Jordan Nobbs injury update ahead of Arsenal v Man Utd Womens clash

Jordan Nobbs injury update, ahead of Manchester United clash. Jordan says ‘Leaving the England camp was hard but the right thing to do’

Injury put Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs out of the England Women squad that faced Japan and Norway in the recent international friendlies held at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain. Jordan captained Arsenal Women to a 4-0 victory over Leicester in the Women’s Super League in Arsenal’s last WSL game before the international break. Mana Iwabuchi came off the bench to replace Nobbs in the second half of the game, as Jordan had picked up an injury.

Nobbs joined the Lionesses in Murcia for the friendlies but made the difficult decision, in consultation with Sarina Wiegman, to return to Arsenal for treatment.

It was bad timing for me, Nobbs told the Evening Standard. Jordan is back in training now and hoping to play for Arsenal this weekend when they host Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

I have just got to keep going with what comes with football. I got through a lot of injuries with mental toughness. Something like that won’t break me, but it was obviously bad timing.

I was excited to be part of the squad. Sarina [Wiegman] was amazing with the situation and wants the best for the players. It was the right thing to do, but it was hard to leave camp.

I have obviously gone through good and bad days, she says. I know everyone says they learn about their body, but probably last week at England camp I’d have powered through and not said anything.

But actually it’s what is best for my body. It’s been tough. You look at the start of the season, I did my ankle ligaments from a tackle I couldn’t prevent. But I think it is just about staying in it.

My dad has been there for me. He has been through it as he used to play football.

My love for football and getting back on the pitch is so mentally driven. That’s my aim every time something happens. Playing for Arsenal or trying to get back in the England squad is just my aim every time.

You can’t always expect football to be an easy ride and I think my main thing is probably learning from past experiences.

Jordan has been playing exceptionally for Arsenal in recent weeks, after some weeks on the bench at the start of the season. She was rightly rewarded with Player of the Match in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat of West Ham in the WSL, as well as in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat of Zurich in the Champions League.

It certainly sounds like our Jordan has taken the necessary time to recover and is raring to get back on the pitch for Arsenal’s clash with Manchester United on Saturday! Welcome back Jordan!

Hopefully Nobbs will be Player of the Match again in another 3-1 win!

Michelle Maxwell

