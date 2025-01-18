Arsenal Women’s Kathrine Kuhl in talks with Italian Serie 1 club Roma ref potential move.

Arsenal Women’s midfielder Kathrine Kuhl is at the center of transfer speculation as the January window unfolds. The Danish international, who joined the Gunners in January 2023, is reportedly in talks with Serie A club Roma over a potential move.

This development comes after a challenging period for Kuhl at Arsenal, where she has struggled for playing time this season, managing only seven minutes in the Women’s Super League. Kuhl’s journey at Arsenal has been a mix of promise and setbacks. Initially hailed as one of Europe’s brightest prospects, she made 18 appearances for the club in her first half-season. However, the 2023/24 campaign has seen her opportunities limited, leading to speculation about her future.

The potential move to Roma is significant, with reports suggesting it could be an Italian record transfer at around 100,000 Euros. This valuation underscores Kuhl’s potential, despite her recent lack of playing time. Roma, owned by the same group as Everton, appears to have edged ahead in the race for her signature, according to the BBC’s Emma Saunders.

Have heard similar re: Roma’s pursuit of Kathrine Kuhl. Interestingly, the owners Friedkin Group, also own Everton, who have also been pursuing Kuhl and have made an approach. Everton boss Brian Sorensen said today they wanted one more but it was “not certain to happen”. https://t.co/UgY0mhwnG5 — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 16, 2025

Interestingly, Everton had previously shown interest in Kuhl. The midfielder spent the latter half of the 2023/24 season on loan with the Toffees, making 13 appearances and contributing a goal and two assists. This prior connection had fueled speculation about a potential return to Merseyside.

Kuhl’s situation reflects the competitive nature of the Women’s Super League, where even talented young players can find it challenging to secure regular playing time. At 21 years old, Kuhl’s priority is likely to be finding a club where she can continue her development with consistent first-team football.

As negotiations continue, Arsenal fans will be watching closely. While Kuhl’s departure would mark the end of a promising but ultimately unfulfilled spell at the club, it could provide her with the fresh start needed to fulfill her undoubted potential.

What do you think Gooners? We lost young Brazilian Gio under similar circumstances. Shouldn’t Arsenal be doing more with these youngsters they bring in?

