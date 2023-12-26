Reigning WSL champions Chelsea Women made what was described as a “substantial” bid to buy Katie during the last summer transfer window but Arsenal firmly closed that door. McCabe is a Gunner, having joined Arsenal Women back in 2015 when she was only 20 years old.

A measure of her form was Katie’s inclusion in the UEFA Champions League team at the end of last season. Winners Barcelona had six players and runners-up Wolfsburg had four players selected. In June, McCabe was also named Arsenal’s Player of the Season and picked up the WSL goal of the season award for her belter of a winning goal against Manchester City in April.

Katie also made history this year when she became the first Irish woman nominated for the renowned Women’s Ballon D’Or award for 2023. Katie was very proud of the nomination but was unable to attend the ceremony due to captaining Ireland to victory in the Women’s Nations League.

Unable to be at the ceremony for The Irish Times / Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year 2023 in person, Katie’s sister Vanessa accepted the award on her behalf. In a video message, McCabe said: “Sorry I couldn’t be with you but I’m actually on a break for the first time in God knows how long, so big apologies for that. What a special year this was. I’d like to thank my team-mates for club and country and all the staff who’ve helped me along the way. I wouldn’t be here without them.

“And a special thank you to The Irish Times for selecting me as this year’s winner. It’s an absolute honour to be even mentioned among so many inspirational Irish sportswomen, so this one really, really means a lot. Thank you so much and hope you have a great Christmas.”

Go Katie! Enjoy your fully-deserved Xmas break!

Michelle Maxwell

