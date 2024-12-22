Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe is a player “you want her in your team.” says Anita Asante

In Arsenal Women’s ideal team, it’s unlikely you’d have had Katie McCabe in it. Yes, she’s been a player the Arsenal technical bench has relied on to fill in for other players over the last few seasons, but what’s her best position? Who’d have thought that eventually McCabe would cement her spot in the Arsenal team as a left-back?

Coming into this season, one would have imagined the best Arsenal back four would include Steph Catley and Emily Fox as fullbacks, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson in central defense. So, the Ireland skipper was unlikely going to play a major role in defense.

With Mariona Caldentey joining and Rosa Kafaji also capable of playing almost everywhere in attack, alongside Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord, it was also unlikely she would have a key role in the attack.

Certainly, McCabe, with her versatility, had to find a way to force herself into this Arsenal team. Over the last few months, she’s done just that. While we’ve been raving about Steph Catley at central defense, McCabe has been having an underappreciated run at left-back. Anita Asante has certainly noticed Katie’s quality performances there.

The ex-WSL Gunner, via BBC, had the chance to share her WSL team of the season so far, 10 games in. She included Gunners Frida Maanum and McCabe. She raved about how McCabe seems to have found her role and revealed why she just has to be playing.

She said: “She was a player that was in and out of the team under Jonas Eidevall, playing all sorts of positions including left-back, right-back, and right wing-back. She never knew where she stood half the time. She has adapted really well to the left-back role in the way Renee Slegers wants her to play. She has a defensive mentality in terms of her attitude because she wants to get into duels. Equally, she has quality in possession to create threatening opportunities. She’s got a wicked left foot and is up there as one of the best left-footed players around. She adds set-piece qualities as well. That’s why I put her in there. You want her in your team.”

It is nice to see McCabe getting praise. I guess that inspires her more, and we want her to continue to soar. Over the last few seasons, we’ve always counted on her. Truly, she’s one coaches always want on their team—she can play everywhere.

It’s been great how Gunner women stars have massively stepped up to save their season. What a time to be a Gunner women fan!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

