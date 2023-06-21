Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe & little sister Lauryn are winners!

Katie McCabe’s 18 year old sister Lauryn playing for Ireland national team by Michelle

Ireland’s youngest-ever captain and world-class Arsenal star Katie McCabe comes from a large family of 10 siblings, with little sister Lauryn McCabe being one of them. 27 year old Katie was this week named Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season. Katie was also voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season in 2020/21 for her excellent performances at left back.

Katie has done a sterling job for Arsenal this season, captaining an injury-ravaged team to achieve 3rd place in the WSL winning WSL Goal of the Season, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, after both captain Kim Little and vice-captain Leah Williamson suffered season-ending injuries. Katie has also been acknowledged by UEFA, with her being named in the Champions League Team of the Season.

Katie captains the Republic of Ireland Women’s team, and has captained her national team from the age of 21 – Ireland’s youngest-ever captain. Ireland have qualified for the first time ever for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which takes place in Australia & New Zealand next month.

Katie’s 18 year old little sister Lauryn recently helped Ireland Women’s U16s win the UEFA Development Tournament in Belgrade. The young Girls in Green defeated Serbia in a penalty shoot-out to make it three wins out of three in the competition.

Katie’s 35 year old brother Gary McCabe enjoyed a successful career in the League of Ireland, winning an FAI Cup with Sligo Rovers in 2010 before making the move across the country where he would win the Premier Division title with Shamrock Rovers in 2011 – the same Shamrock Rovers that Lauryn now plays for in the WU17!

Up and coming Lauryn will definately be one to watch, coming from such a family footballing pedigree..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….