Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe puts a smile on one little fan’s face.. there’s only one McCabe!

Katie McCabe is an inspiration to many on and off the pitch; you can’t help but love her. When she signed her new deal, Jonas Eidevall described her as a top talent with a distinct personality and the potential to be world-class.

“It has been really nice for us to see how we have been able to secure our top talent to stay here. Katie had an amazing season last season.

“She shows her personality, but even more importantly, she shows her quality as a football player. When she gets the right line between playing with the right amount of aggression and the right amount of cleverness, she is a world-class player.

“She gets that balance right more often than not.”

Well, that class was on show before and after the Villa win. She was immense when we had our 2-1 comeback win. She did not just get us the equaliser; she was also a key to Jonas Eidevall’s game plan of sustaining pressure and pressing Villa.

Notably, the Irish captain in that game made 80 touches, made 33 accurate passes (with an 82.5% passing accuracy), made 3 key passes, produced 4 accurate crosses, managed 5 accurate long balls, had 2 shots on target, blocked 5 shots, made 2 successful dribbles, won 8 ground duels, made an interception, and made 5 tackles. Katie, rightly so, won Player of the Match.

Many who were at the Emirates to see her pull off such a performance should have been blown away. Unfortunately, one Irish fan and his daughter, a super fan of McCabe, couldn’t make it to that match, as seen in the tweet below. McCabe couldn’t let her superfan wallow in disappointment; she had a classy reaction to their predicament (as seen below).

All flights out from Shannon Airport cancelled this morning. Was bringing the kids to the Emirates stadium for their first @ArsenalWFC game vs Aston Villa today!

My daughter is devastated. She had made this little sign for @Katie_McCabe11

My heart is broken for her 😞 pic.twitter.com/Nbf2Sl3Zov — Barry O’Connell (@BarryOC_) October 15, 202

Sorry to hear you can’t make it! Let me know when you’re next over and I’ll arrange tickets!!🔴⚪️ ps. love the sign — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) October 15, 2023

You can’t help but love McCabe after seeing these tweets. She for sure has time for us Gooners. Remember when she said:

“I always love hearing “We’ve got McCabe” whenever they start singing? Even though it looks like I’m probably just focused on the game, inside I’m happy. It’s fantastic, and the relationship we’ve had with the fans, we don’t want to lose that. Even though the women’s game is getting bigger and bigger, I think that relationship we have with the selfies after the game, signing autographs, signing shirts—that’s what makes the women’s game.

“It’s so unique and so personal as well. So yes, the game is growing, but we don’t want to lose that relationship we have with our fans.”

I hope our No. 15, McCabe, will continue to soar and make us proud as the 2023–24 season unfolds.

Who’s your favourite Arsenal Women player Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

