Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe ready to ‘finish on a high’ against Manchester City by Michelle

Arsenal Women beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Women’s Conti Cup semi-final on Wednesday, after 120 minutes of play (the game went into extra-time) which involved dogged defending, quick transitions and some very exciting football by both teams. Arsenal were the victors after a goal from Stina Blackstenis in the 93rd minute.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal‘s Irish international Katie McCabe said It was long but to be honest, the girls dug deep. It was a whole squad game. We needed everybody.

Arsenal now head to Academy Stadium on Saturday 11th February, kick-off 12.30PM UK, to take on Manchester City again, this time in their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign.

Arsenal are currently third in the WSL with Man City fourth on goal difference, though Arsenal have a game in hand over Man City as well as the front-runners Man United and Chelsea. There is no doubt this is going to be a tough match for our Gunners with neither team wishing to drop valuable points and both in WSL title race contention.

The loser of this match could well decide their fate this WSL season but Katie McCabe is ready to finish on a high before going into the international break, saying Round two on Saturday. We’ll be going up there and it’s always a tough game away from home at City. I’m sure they’ll be looking for revenge but we’ll be looking to make sure we keep momentum off the back of this win tonight and finish on a high before the international break.

There’s no ‘Can our Gunners do it?’ on this one, there’s only ‘Our Gunners must do it!’ It’s tight at the top and it’s also tough at the top..

COYGW!!

