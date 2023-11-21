Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe receives another award – PFA’s October POTM

Katie McCabe takes away PFA’s POTM

Arsenal Women’s Ireland captain Katie McCabe adds another achievement to her forever growing resume, being awarded the Professional Footballer’s Association’s Player Of The Month for October 2023. McCabe who is a clear fan favourite for both club and country has been in fine form so far this season and has looked on fire.

Not only for Arsenal but McCabe has been setting the Republic of Ireland Women’s side alight. Captaining her country in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, where she scored Ireland’s first ever goal in a World Cup vs Canada and made her country unbelievably proud.

She’s then gone on somewhat of a purple patch and hasn’t been able to stop being involved in goals for both club and country. Picking up an assist in Arsenal Women’s first game of the season in The Champions League qualifiers that saw us beat Linkoping 3-0.

Katie then went on international duty and got an assist for Ireland in a huge clash with Northern Ireland that ended 3-0, in the very first Women’s Nations League tournament that Ireland are currently dominating and a lot of thanks goes to McCabe for that. A few days later she was in action again for Ireland and scored a fantastic goal and picked up an assist as well, Ireland walking away 4-0 winners.

McCabe then scored a cracker of a goal against Villa and then came back the next week to score two goals vs Bristol city and was arguably the best player of the match.

Katie then went away again for international duty and was on fire against Albania, scoring a hat-trick and getting two assists on the night, being involved in every goal scored, and walked away 5-0 winners after an unbelievable performance from their captain.

Then coming back to London and assisting Lotte Wubben-Moy’s goal against Bristol City in our search to retain the Continental Cup after another impressive performance from McCabe and only last week, picking up an assist against Leicester City in an incredible come back from our Arsenal Women.

The numbers really speak for themselves and Katie McCabe can’t seem to stop scoring and assisting goals and is completely deserving of the PFA’s POTM award for October. Gooner fans will be hoping she continues this fine form long into the season and looks to only get better as the days go on, she really has looked to blossom this season and could be one of the most dangerous players in the league.

Congratulations Katie for another deserved award!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

