Arsenal Women’s keeper signs new contract

What more can you want when you are “living the dream”

After recently committing her future to the club that only bought her last year from Women’s Super League rivals Manchester City, Fran Stenson cannot wait to dig in and become a key part of our Ladies team.

Working closely with other players in your positon who are regarded as some of the best in the world will only spur you on to want to become just like them, to be spoken of in the same sentence as them and to be adored by others as you adore them.

Although Fran has a lot to learn and although she is in between the sticks where she is training against the likes of Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Kim Little which can be a challenge for her, she is loving every second of it. And as she is working closely with the likes of Manuela Zinsberger and Lydia Williams on a daily basis, there is no wander that she cannot wait to get fully stuck in.

Speaking to the Arsenal website, she confirmed as much:

“I’m really pleased and happy to have committed my future to the club. I’ve always wanted to play for Arsenal so to sign [a new contract] is a dream come true. I’m just really happy to have cemented my future. I feel like I’m learning day in, day out because I’m working with some of the best players in the world. I’ve been really lucky with that and I feel that has just improved me on and off the pitch. I’m really thankful for that.”

If Fran continues to monitor those players around her and the way they conduct themselves, then I am sure it won’t be long before she is highly regarded as they are and that there will be some serious competition in between the sticks at Arsenal. Gooners?