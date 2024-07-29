Arsenal Women’s Lacasse’ Olympic hopes dashed as CANWNT fined & coach banned

Canadian international, Cloe Lacasse, is one of seven Arsenal Women players who are currently competing with their national teams, at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Canada Women’s national team (CANWNT) have had six points deducted from their group in the Olympics and their head coach, Bev Priestman, has been banned for one year, after a drone was used to spy on a rival team’s training sessions.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee reported a drone was flown over their training session and Priestman reportedly “voluntarily” withdrew from her coaching duties for Canada’s opening game against the Kiwis.

Football’s governing body FIFA said the use of the drone by Canada’s team was in “violation” of its principles.

“The officials were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA’s Women’s representative team’s drones usage in the scope of the Olympic football tournament,” said a Fifa statement.

The CSA can launch an appeal against the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and in a statement reacting to the sanctions, its chief executive Kevin Blue and Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive David Shoemaker both said they were considering an appeal.

“We are exploring options to appeal on the basis that it is excessively punitive towards our Women’s National Team players – who were not involved in any unethical behaviour,” Blue said.

“Canada Soccer took swift action to suspend the implicated staff members and is also proceeding with a broad independent review that may lead to further disciplinary action.”

Shoemaker added: “We feel terrible for the athletes on the Canadian Women’s Olympic Soccer Team who as far as we understand played no role in this matter.”

The following day Shoemaker said there “appears to be information that could tarnish” Canada’s women’s football triumph from the Tokyo Games, after Canadian media reported that drones had been used at previous tournaments.

Cloe Lacasse helped her native Canada to victory over New Zealand when Canada beat New Zealand in their opening game, to earn three points, but Fifa’s sanction leaves them on minus three at the bottom of Group A, with games against the host nation France and Colombia still to be played. Cloe Lacasse, and her Canadian teammates, really have an uphill battle if the reigning Olympic champions are to have any hope of retaining their title.

